Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS subsidiary signs contract with Türkiye's TPAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. SOCAR AQS Türkiye, a subsidiary of drilling company SOCAR AQS, and Turkish state oil company TPAO have signed an oil drilling contract, Trend reports.

According to SOCAR AQS, the company will provide drilling services for four onshore oil wells in Türkiye's southeastern region.

The agreement is an important achievement for both companies and represents a strategic partnership in the energy sector, SOCAR AQS said.

The conclusion of this agreement is expected to support overall oil production in Türkiye and increase employment in the region.

SOCAR AQS is an integrated drilling and well services management company founded in 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Nobel Energy and Absheron Gazma (AQS).

The main activity of SOCAR AQS is to provide services and perform works on well design and planning, drilling of oil and gas wells, drilling of directional wells, horizontal wells, well development, workovers, sidetracking and drilling of branched wells.