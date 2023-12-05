Azerbaijan working on projects to export green hydrogen, ammonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is actively engaged in initiatives to export green hydrogen and ammonia through collaborative projects with international energy companies, said Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy, Trend reports.

The country, in partnership with these entities, aims to generate approximately 19 GW of power for the production and export of green energy, hydrogen, and green ammonia by 2031-2037, he added.

Speaking at an event on renewable energy investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, Shahbazov highlighted the commencement of green energy partnerships with seven international companies.

"Azerbaijan is committed to becoming a hub for green growth and achieving a clean environment by 2030, identifying this as a key national priority for social and economic development. This strategic policy framework lays the groundwork for a successful energy transformation in the region.

Shahbazov provided noteworthy updates on recent milestones, mentioning that in October, Azerbaijan inaugurated the first foreign investment-based and the largest solar power plant in the CIS and the Caspian region, in collaboration with Masdar company. Looking ahead, he outlined plans for the construction of eight solar and wind power plants, with a total capacity exceeding 1.6 GW, involving Masdar, ACWA Power, bp, China Gezhouba, Nobel Energy, and Baltech by 2027. Furthermore, he projected that by 2030, more than 8 GW of green energy projects on both land and sea, aimed at domestic consumption, decarbonization of the economy, and export, will be implemented through foreign investment.

Shahbazov also highlighted the intensive efforts to export 4 GW of green energy through the Caspian-Black Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor, along with an additional 1 GW through the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe route. These endeavors signify Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable energy practices and regional collaboration in advancing clean energy initiatives.