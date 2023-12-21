Green energy export deal landed with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan via Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. An agreement has already been reached with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on export of green energy through Azerbaijan to Europe, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.

He spoke about the formation of a larger working group of the two countries on the energy corridor from Nakhchivan to Türkiye.

Shahbazov emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to export up to 5,000 MW of green energy in the future, including 1,000 MW through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the Minister, Turkish enterprises' experience in the sector of energy efficiency is critical.

He emphasized the significance of the Turkish Baltech company's project on 50 MW solar power plants in Nakhchivan and 200 MW wind power plants in the East Zangezur and Karabakh economic zones.

"Furthermore, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor is one of the promising routes for Central Asian electricity transportation. A deal has already been negotiated with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to export green electricity to Europe via Azerbaijan," minister emphasized.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum explores opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

