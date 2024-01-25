IGB operator updates on hydrogen supply studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Mixing hydrogen and all relevant to these technical processes will certainly remain a key part of the future development of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) – in line with the development of the market’s evolution and in close cooperation with adjacent transmission system operators (TSOs), the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

"While ICGB is dedicated to staying on top of sector trends and continuing to develop the pipeline’s infrastructure to meet market demand and developments, current efforts are predominantly dedicated to IGB’s technical capacity expansion from 3 to 5 bcm/y. The binding phase of the incremental process is planned for July 2024 and the company is working actively to make this possible," said the company.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.

