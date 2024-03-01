bp looking at potential new sources of gas beyond Shah Deniz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. bp is looking at potential new sources of gas beyond Shah Deniz in Azerbaijan, Katerina Papalexandri, bp’s vice president gas and low carbon energy growth, Caspian gas growth, said, addressing the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 10th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“As operator, we are proud to say that Shah Deniz continues to produce gas safely and efficiently. Last year, this giant field delivered more than 26 billion cubic metres of gas, having reached its plateau rates. Today, Shah Deniz facilities can produce about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas daily. Just two weeks ago we started up the remaining fifth flank on Shah Deniz – East North with the plans to activate two more wells from this flank during the year,” she said.

Papalexandri pointed out that meanwhile, as bp is enhancing Shah Deniz production from the current reservoir, it is also looking for more gas beneath it.

“For this, we have drilled one of the deepest exploration wells in the Caspian – SDX-8, reaching almost 7,000 metres below the seabed. We are now analyzing the data from the layers we passed to understand how much more gas they might hold. We are looking at potential new sources of gas beyond Shah Deniz,” she added.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), SGC (21.02%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%) and NICO (10.00%).

In 2023, bp and its co-venturers spent around $2,194 million in operating expenditure and around $892 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project.

