Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan advance energy ties with talks on strategic partnership draft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed the preparation of a draft agreement on strategic partnership in the energy sector between the ministries, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a productive meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Almasadam Satkaliyev.

At the meeting, the special role of energy cooperation in the development of relations between the two countries was noted. It was stated that the expansion of ties in the renewable energy sector, along with the hydrocarbon sector, is one of the priority areas of the intergovernmental commission.

During the meeting the cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas on the implementation of practical steps for multilateral transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, in particular on the implementation of the agreement on transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), gradual increase in the volume of supplies was highly appreciated.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of work following the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan on the export of electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and from there to Europe. Measures to be taken to start the process of preparing a feasibility study for a project linking the energy systems of the Caucasus region and Central Asia via a submarine cable were discussed.

