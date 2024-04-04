Turkmenistan sees energy cooperation potential with Pakistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. Turkmenistan sees potential for cooperation with Pakistan in the energy sector, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Turkmen Ambassador to Islamabad Atajan Movlamov made this statement at a meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.

During the discussion, the Ambassador underlined Turkmenistan's ability to provide economically more profitable electricity than local production in Pakistan, underscoring the possibilities for cooperation in energy areas such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and electricity.

The Minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to improving bilateral ties with Turkmenistan, particularly in the area of commerce, for the benefit of both nations.

Considering various aspects of Turkmen-Pakistani relations, the parties stressed that cooperation between the two states is based on the principles of mutual respect and equality and expressed interest in increasing trade volumes, with an emphasis on exploring new routes and a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA).

Furthermore, the Minister also expressed optimism about the imminent signing of this agreement between the two countries, which is in the final stage and will be signed either in Islamabad or Ashgabat.

Both officials agreed on the importance of exchanging delegations to facilitate coordination, accelerate the completion of the agreement, and boost trade between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

Prior to this meeting, Ambassador Atajan Movlamov recently met with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and held meetings during which they expressed their desire to complete the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline as soon as possible, which will not only support the economy of Pakistan but also help meet its energy needs.

