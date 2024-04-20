Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Oil prices have declined this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $2.48 (2.65 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $90.8 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $93.06 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $88.51 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's Ceyhan port averaged $89.09 per barrel this week, which is $2.41, or 2.64 percent, less than last week. The maximum price was $91.3 per barrel, and the minimum was $86.84 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.51 (3.36 percent) lower than last week at $72.26 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $74.03 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $70.73 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price decreased by $2.58 (2.8 percent) to $89.52 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $91.29 per barrel, and the minimum was $88.02 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 15.04.2024 16.04.2024 17.04.2024 18.04.2024 19.04.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $92,06 $93,06 $91,53 $88,51 $88,82 $90,80 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $90,25 $91,30 $89,85 $86,84 $87,19 $89,09 Urals (EX NOVO) $73,08 $74,03 $72,41 $70,73 $71,05 $72,26 Dated Brent $90,53 $91,29 $89,66 $88,09 $88,02 $89,52

