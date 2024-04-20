Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Oil prices have declined this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $2.48 (2.65 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $90.8 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $93.06 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $88.51 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's Ceyhan port averaged $89.09 per barrel this week, which is $2.41, or 2.64 percent, less than last week. The maximum price was $91.3 per barrel, and the minimum was $86.84 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.51 (3.36 percent) lower than last week at $72.26 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $74.03 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $70.73 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price decreased by $2.58 (2.8 percent) to $89.52 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $91.29 per barrel, and the minimum was $88.02 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|15.04.2024
|16.04.2024
|17.04.2024
|18.04.2024
|19.04.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$92,06
|$93,06
|$91,53
|$88,51
|$88,82
|$90,80
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$90,25
|$91,30
|$89,85
|$86,84
|$87,19
|$89,09
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$73,08
|$74,03
|$72,41
|$70,73
|$71,05
|$72,26
|Dated Brent
|$90,53
|$91,29
|$89,66
|$88,09
|$88,02
|$89,52
