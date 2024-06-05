ADNOC looks forward to further partnership with Azerbaijan's SOCAR - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) looks forward to further partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth Directorate at ADNOC Musabbeh Al Kaabi said during the "Executive Talks: Energy Security 2.0" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“The UAE and Azerbaijan have been enhancing their relations across various sectors. We are pleased to witness the productive collaboration between the two countries in the energy domain. SOCAR's announcement of its inaugural international investment in mining in Abu Dhabi is a promising development, and we eagerly anticipate further cooperation with our counterparts from SOCAR. Additionally, a participation and cooperation agreement was inked among Abu Dhabi, SOCAR, and TotalEnergies for the Absheron gas field, marking a significant milestone in industry advancement,” he stressed.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi also highlighted the expanding role of renewable energy in the future.

“Moreover, we anticipate the growing significance of artificial intelligence. While it will enhance efficiency and decarbonize operations, it will also necessitate additional energy inputs,” he added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

