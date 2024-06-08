Price of Azerbaijani oil takes dip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 7 decreased by $0.22, standing at $80.69 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Concurrently, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan saw a $0.19 decline in price (to $79.04 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.18 per barrel, which is $0.24 less than the previous price.

On June 7, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.22 from the previous indication, reaching $78.32.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on June 8.

