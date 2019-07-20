Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 52.2325 manats or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,412.7794 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 8 2,379.4135 July 15 2,399.6180 July 9 2,373.4720 July 16 2,404.2930 July 10 2,368.5590 July 17 2,388.8655 July 11 2,421.5990 July 18 2,419.2700 July 12 2,393.0730 July 19 2,451.8505 Average weekly 2,387.2233 Average weekly 2,412.7794

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 2.0364 manats or 7.88 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.7402 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 8 25.5502 July 15 25.8483 July 9 25.6092 July 16 26.0885 July 10 25.6488 July 17 26.5225 July 11 25.9964 July 18 27.3571 July 12 25.7306 July 19 27.8847 Average weekly 25.7070 Average weekly 26.7402

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 38.8535 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,435.5123 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 8 1,381.4540 July 15 1,416.4400 July 9 1,382.3550 July 16 1,431.0770 July 10 1,379.3205 July 17 1,429.1390 July 11 1,407.3195 July 18 1,445.6120 July 12 1,402.9930 July 19 1,455.2935 Average weekly 1,390.6884 Average weekly 1,435.5123

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 48.5945 manats or 1.84 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,624.3971 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 8 2,663.1095 July 15 2,646.2880 July 9 2,648.3535 July 16 2,660.0920 July 10 2,633.8100 July 17 2,593.1120 July 11 2,713.9990 July 18 2,624.8000 July 12 2,645.2850 July 19 2,597.6935 Average weekly 2,660.9114 Average weekly 2,624,3971

