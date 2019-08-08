IV International Banking Forum to be held in Baku

8 August 2019 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

The IV International Banking Forum will be held in Baku on Nov. 6-7, a source at Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) told Trend.

According to the ABA representative, the event will be held at Boulevard Hotel Baku.

"The forum will discuss topics related to the stability of the banking system," the source said.

The ABA was founded in 1990 by commercial banks of Azerbaijan.

Currently, 29 banks and 4 non-bank organizations are members of the association.

