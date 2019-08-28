Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan

28 August 2019 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has issued AZ2031008686, AZ2032008685, AZ2033008684 ISIN bonds, Trend reports on Aug. 28 referring to the Fund.

According to the prospectus for the issue of the aforementioned bonds, a certain part of the nominal residual value of the bonds, equal to the part of the main debt payments on assets included in mortgage coverage, is planned to be paid along with interest on the day of payment of interest on the bonds.

As the issuer made the interest payment on AZ20310086, AZ2032008685, and AZ2033008684 ISIN bonds on August 23, 2019, the balance of these bonds at par is 938.70 manats.

The interest income of three percent for the period of interest payment will be calculated taking into account this amount. The base price of AZ2031008686, AZ2032008685, and AZ2033008684 ISIN bonds must be at the same price as on the Baku Stock Exchange.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 28)

