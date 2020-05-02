Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2
By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 20
|
1.7
|
April 27
|
1.7
|
April 21
|
1.7
|
April 28
|
1.7
|
April 22
|
1.7
|
April 29
|
1.7
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 30
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0061 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8467 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 20
|
1.8432
|
April 27
|
1.8432
|
April 21
|
1.8415
|
April 28
|
1.8394
|
April 22
|
1.8443
|
April 29
|
1.8445
|
April 23
|
1.8386
|
April 30
|
1.8459
|
April 24
|
1.8308
|
May 1
|
1.8607
|
Average weekly
|
1.8406
|
Average weekly
|
1.8467
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 20
|
0.0228
|
April 27
|
0.0228
|
April 21
|
0.0225
|
April 28
|
0.0228
|
April 22
|
0.022
|
April 29
|
0.022
|
April 23
|
0.0224
|
April 30
|
0.0224
|
April 24
|
0.0228
|
May 1
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.0225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0229
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0006 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2436 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 20
|
0.2458
|
April 27
|
0.2438
|
April 21
|
0.2448
|
April 28
|
0.2431
|
April 22
|
0.2434
|
April 29
|
0.2435
|
April 23
|
0.2436
|
April 30
|
0.2444
|
April 24
|
0.2435
|
May 1
|
0.2432
|
Average weekly
|
0.2442
|
Average weekly
|
0.2436
---
