Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.2097 manat ($1.12) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,900.0098 manat ($1,7100), which is 0.59 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 20 2,862.7575 April 27 2,926.652 April 21 2,918.127 April 28 2,886.549 April 22 2,931.004 April 29 2,907.995 April 23 2,916.112 April 30 2,910.468 April 24 2,903.634 May 1 2,868.385 Average weekly 2,917.2195 Average weekly 2,900.0098

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.57528 manat (3.4 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.77532 manat ($15.16), which is 2.23 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 20 25.9272 April 27 26.0155 April 21 26.4602 April 28 25.6243 April 22 26.6608 April 29 25.8295 April 23 26.1413 April 30 25.9995 April 24 26.1401 May 1 25.4078 Average weekly 26.1401 Average weekly 25.77532

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.753 manat ($14.21).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 20 1,267.2565 April 27 1,311.712 April 21 1,296.514 April 28 1,293.751 April 22 1,344.802 April 29 1,323.255 April 23 1,330.803 April 30 1,323.62 April 24 1,321.793 May 1 1,311.287 Average weekly 1,323.478 Average weekly 1,312.725

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 430.3922 manat ($253.17).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,372.5078 manat ($1,983.83), which is 12.76 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 20 3,866.6840 April 27 3,513.475 April 21 3,849.378 April 28 3,309.611 April 22 3,829.352 April 29 3,361.827 April 23 3,776.567 April 30 3,337.304 April 24 3,756.303 May 1 3,340.322 Average weekly 3,802.9 Average weekly 3,372.5078

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 1).

