Iranian currency rates for June 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to June 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,950 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 20 Iranian rial on June 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,869 52,716 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,097 44,239 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,433 4,503 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,355 4,412 1 Danish krone DKK 6,296 6,338 1 Indian rupee INR 551 552 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,467 136,541 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,153 25,355 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,302 39,292 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,866 30,956 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,914 27,059 1 South African rand ZAR 2,426 2,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,132 6,133 1 Russian ruble RUB 605 603 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,705 28,846 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,055 30,161 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,424 49,424 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,270 2,253 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,266 34,311 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,008 30,030 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,940 5,934 100 Thai baths THB 135,414 134,931 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,838 9,815 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,654 34,686 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,950 47,247 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,399 10,374 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,829 13,848 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,948 2,981 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,721 17,566 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,736 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,876 84,015 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,075 4,070 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,977

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 204,029 rials, and the price of $1 is 183,903 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 179,701 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,280 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 182,000-185,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 203,000-206,000 rials.