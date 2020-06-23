Short-term state bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of short-term state bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance worth 15 million manat ($8.8 million), Trend reports referring to BSE.

The turnover term is 1,092 days.

During the auction, 14 investors submitted 25 bids in the price range from 90.6123 manat ($53.30) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 15 percent to 100.5011 manat ($59.11) with the YTM of 10.8 percent per bond.

According to the decision of the Finance Ministry, the cut-off price of bonds amounted to 95.159 manat ($55.97) with the YTM of 12.99 percent, and the average price – 97.0816 manat ($57.10) with the YTM of 12.1905 percent.

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 39.4 million manat ($23.2 million), and the placement volume – 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

Bidders must fulfill their obligations to acquire bonds until June 20, 2023.

