Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for August 25 – September 1

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced new exchange rates, which will be valid starting August 25, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

The US dollar rate rose to 10,262 soum per US dollar, euro fell to 12,105 soum, and Russian ruble fell to 137,3 soum.

Deposits in foreign currency increased by 8.1 percent during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 30.8 trillion soum (more than $3 billion).

During first half of 2020, the money supply in the national currency of Uzbekistan grew by 14.2 percent to 71.6 trillion soum ($6.9 billion).

Earlier, the Central Bank predicted that Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by 1.5 - 2 percent in 2020. In spring, the regulator was more optimistic and projected growth of 1.5-2.5 percent.

