Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except for platinum and silver, increased in Azerbaijan on September 21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.3375 manats or $1.375 (0.07 percent) and amounted to 3,320.746 manats or $1,953.38 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 79.492 manats or $46.76 (2 percent) and amounted to 4,063.357 manats ($2,390.21).

The price of silver decreased by 0.4125 manats or 24 cents (0.9 percent) and amounted to 45.6101 manats ($26.82).

The price of platinum decreased by 5.44 manats or $3.2 (0.34 percent) and amounted to 1.597,813 manats (93 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 9.18 manats or $5.4 (0.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 24.463 manats or $14.39 (1.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.9842 manats or 57 cents (2.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 360.485 manats or $212.05 (9.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 762.96 manats or $448.8 (29.8 percent), silver grew by 15.1906 manats or $8.93 (49.9 percent), palladium rose by 1,279.624 manats or 75 cents (46 percent) and platinum decreased by 4,700.5 manats or $2.76 (0.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept. 21, 2020 3,320.746 45.6101 1,597.813 4,063.357 Sept. 18, 2020 3,318.4085 46.0226 1,603.253 3,983.865 Aug. 21, 2020 3,311.566 46.5943 1,573.35 3,702.872 Sept. 21, 2019 2,557.786 30.4195 1,602.5135 2,783.733 Change in a day: in man. 2.3375 -0.4125 -5.44 79.492 in % 0.07 -0.9 -0.34 2 Change in a month in man. 9.18 -0.9842 24.463 360.485 in % 0.3 -2.1 1.6 9.7 Change in a year in man. 762.96 15.1906 -4.7005 1,279.624 in % 29.8 49.9 -0.3 46

