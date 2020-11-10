Iranian currency rates for November 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to November 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,715 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 10 Iranian rial on November 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,409 55,381 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,056 46,696 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,873 4,877 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,649 4,613 1 Danish krone DKK 6,677 6,703 1 Indian rupee INR 568 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,301 137,538 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,473 26,413 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,017 40,630 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,291 32,287 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,713 28,623 1 South African rand ZAR 2,725 2,705 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,144 5,024 1 Russian ruble RUB 550 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,588 30,627 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,204 31,261 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,565 49,623 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,277 2,274 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,295 35,357 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,772 30,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,355 6,374 100 Thai baths THB 137,934 137,845 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,201 10,207 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,688 37,671 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,715 49,948 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,757 9,720 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,613 12,686 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,993 2,979 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,320 16,254 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,056 87,295 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,060 4,072 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,220 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,050 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,805 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.