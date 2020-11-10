Iranian currency rates for November 10

Finance 10 November 2020 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to November 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,715 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 10

Iranian rial on November 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,409

55,381

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,056

46,696

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,873

4,877

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,649

4,613

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,677

6,703

1 Indian rupee

INR

568

569

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,301

137,538

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,473

26,413

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,017

40,630

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,417

5,417

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,291

32,287

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,713

28,623

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,725

2,705

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,144

5,024

1 Russian ruble

RUB

550

543

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

3,521

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,588

30,627

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,204

31,261

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,565

49,623

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,277

2,274

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,295

35,357

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,772

30,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,355

6,374

100 Thai baths

THB

137,934

137,845

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,201

10,207

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,688

37,671

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,715

49,948

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,757

9,720

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,613

12,686

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,993

2,979

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,320

16,254

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,056

87,295

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,060

4,072

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,220 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,050 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,805 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.

