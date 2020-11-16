Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to open branches in districts liberated from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Kapital Bank, which has the biggest branch network in Azerbaijan, will open new branches in the districts liberated from Armenian ccupation, Trend reports with reference to Kapital Bank.

In accordance with the Azerbaijani president’s decree "On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation" dated October 29, 2020, the work on the restoration of infrastructure in the de-occupied territories has begun.

The existing branches of Kapital Bank in Shusha, Lachin, Gubadli, Aghdam and Jabrayil districts will continue their activity in the districts liberated from the occupation, the bank said.

Moreover, it is planned to open new branches in Kalbajar and Zangilan districts, as well as in other important cities and settlements of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The preparatory work has already begun in this sphere at the bank's head office. The branches will open in a planned manner as soon as the necessary conditions are created by the state structures.

After returning to their homeland, the citizens expelled from their lands as a result of Armenia’s aggressive policy will be able to use the products and services of the bank to meet their banking needs in new branches, Kapital Bank said.

All the necessary conditions and opportunities for customer service at the highest level will be created in the branches.

Kapital Bank renders the services to the population in 102 branches and 18 offices throughout the country, having the widest network of services.