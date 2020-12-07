Azerbaijan Insurers Association starts to co-op with Turkish Insurance Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) has started official cooperation with the Insurance Association of Turkey, the AIA told Trend.

According to the AIA, a memorandum was signed between the two institutions in this regard.

According to the memorandum, the two structures agreed to organize bilateral relations, exchange personnel and experience in the field of insurance between the two countries, use the Turkish experience in creating a new product strategy in the insurance market of Azerbaijan and take measures to apply the Turkish experience in reinsurance in Azerbaijan.

One of the projects, which will be implemented within the framework of bilateral cooperation and joint activities, is a joint insurance forum of the countries of the Turkic world in the post-pandemic period, carried out on the initiative and with the support of these two structures, the message said.

