Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 18 1.7 Jan. 25 1.7 Jan. 19 1.7 Jan. 26 1.7 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 1.7 Jan. 21 1.7 Jan. 28 1.7 Jan. 22 1.7 Jan. 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0138 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0624. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0025 manat (0.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 18 2.0516 Jan. 25 2.0705 Jan. 19 2.0562 Jan. 26 2.063 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 2.0665 Jan. 21 2.0623 Jan. 28 2.0554 Jan. 22 2.0695 Jan. 29 2.0567 Average weekly 2.0599 Average weekly 2.0624

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.005 manat (2.2 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 18 0.0231 Jan. 25 0.0226 Jan. 19 0.023 Jan. 26 0.0226 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 0.0227 Jan. 21 0.0232 Jan. 28 0.0224 Jan. 22 0.023 Jan. 29 0.0223 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0225

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2299. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0012 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 18 0.2276 Jan. 25 0.2291 Jan. 19 0.2277 Jan. 26 0.2293 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 0.231 Jan. 21 0.2291 Jan. 28 0.2292 Jan. 22 0.2305 Jan. 29 0.2307 Average weekly 0.2287 Average weekly 0.2299

---

