Investment in Spain's real estate sector expected to grow 15 pct in 2021

Investment in Spain's real estate sector is forecast to grow by 15 percent in 2021 to about 9 billion euros (10.8 billion U.S. dollars), according to a study published by the British real estate consultancy Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the study, investment in 2021 will grow in all sectors as Spain recovers from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, except in the retail sector which is likely to see a year-on-year drop of 33 percent in investment.

Sergio Fernandes, a director of JLL, said that in terms of investment, businessmen are not broadly concerned about the policies adopted by governments in the face of the pandemic, but rather about the uncertainty created by the situation.

JLL expected the Spanish economy to enter a positive dynamic in the second half of 2021, with the real estate sector starting to notice the results three or four months later, at the end of the year or in early 2022.