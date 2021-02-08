Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise

Finance 8 February 2021 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on February 8 as compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 27.8885 manat or $16.4 (0.91 percent), amounting to 3,078.802 manat ($1,811), and an ounce of silver - by 1.1109 manat or 65 cents (2.49 percent), up to 45.8103 manat ($26.9).

The price of an ounce of platinum rose by 58.8965 manat or $34.6 (3.15 percent) and amounted to 1,929.6105 manat ($1,135), and per ounce of palladium - by 67.83 manat or $39.9 (1.74 percent), amounting to 3,972.475 manat ($2,336).

Over the month, the price for an ounce of gold decreased by 168.6145 manat or $99.18 (5.2 percent), and for an ounce of silver - by 0.1485 manat or 8 cents (0.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 27.795 manat or $16.35 (1.5 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 158.95 manat or $93.5 (3.8 percent).

Over the year, gold rose by 417.5965 manat or $245.6 (15.7 percent), silver - by 15.5609 manat or $9.15 (51.4 percent), platinum - by 295.613 manat or $17.38 (18.1 percent), and palladium rose by 10.8205 manat or $63.65 (0.3 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Feb. 8, 2021

3,078.802

45.8103

1,929.6105

3,972.475

Feb. 5, 2021

3,050.9135

44.6994

1,870.714

3,904.645

Jan. 8, 2021

3,247.4165

45.9588

1,901.8155

4,131.425

Feb. 8, 2020

2,661.2055

30.2494

1,633.9975

3,961.6545

Daily difference

Manat

27.8885

1.1109

58.8965

67.83

%

0.91

2.49

3.15

1.74

Monthly difference

Manat

-168.6145

-0.1485

27.795

-158.95

%

-5.2

-0.3

1.5

-3.8

Annual difference

Manat

417.5965

15.5609

295.613

10.8205

%

15.7

51.4

18.1

0.3

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 8)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8
Loading Bars
Latest
Most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku fall on Binagadi district Society 11:05
Turkmen Railways exceed assigned cargo turnover plan Transport 11:05
Ukraine eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in industrial sector Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by regions Society 11:02
Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices Oil&Gas 10:46
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 10:44
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:44
Azerbaijan joins FAO's new project on strengthening food security control system Business 10:41
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 80,000 Uzbekistan 10:36
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks ICT 10:31
Iran talks capabilities regarding manufacturing of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 10:24
Iran's Lordegan Company begins exporting products Oil&Gas 10:23
UAE, Cyprus purchase aviation kerosene of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Business 10:22
TAP paves way for first gas exports from Italy to France Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan to apply new legislative requirements on vegetable oils Economy 10:11
Azerbaijan’s oil export down in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8 Finance 10:08
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 10:08
Nagorno-Karabakh region can be turned into biggest tourist destination in Caucasus Tourism 10:02
Value of Iranian banks' foreign assets increase Finance 09:57
Iran may fulfill its obligations under nuclear deal - Supreme Leader of Iran Nuclear Program 09:56
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 09:55
UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton arrives in Azerbaijan within first official visit Politics 09:48
Forecasts for Bitcoin price dynamics disclosed Economy 09:42
Iran's IMIDRO declares amount of funds to be spent on development plans Business 09:41
Azerbaijan investigating mine explosion in Jabrayil, launches search for missing people Society 09:39
Iran unveils value of its foreign trade turnover Business 09:37
Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France Europe 09:36
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider boosting co-op in ICT sector ICT 09:34
Azerbaijan to present new electronic management system for social services Economy 09:32
Kazakhstan adds 1,003 daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:51
Portugal receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Europe 08:29
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market for first week of February 2021 Finance 08:01
Arauz wins first round of Ecuador vote, runner-up too close to call (UPDATE) Other News 07:55
China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly two months Other News 07:07
Number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 9.5 million Other News 06:25
Sudan's PM issues decision to dissolve gov't Other News 05:43
Iran's petrochemical production to increase significantly - Iranian oil minister Oil&Gas 05:01
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port revealed Transport 05:01
U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:39
France reports fresh fall in number of new COVID-19 cases Europe 04:11
Israel reports 3,610 new COVID-19 cases, 688,934 in total Israel 03:26
Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20 Other News 02:43
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 432,000 in past day Other News 02:01
Russia cancels restrictions on import of tomatoes from some Kazakh enterprises Business 01:29
Azerbaijan's water company opens tender for purchase of building materials Tenders 01:28
Turkey reports 6,670 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:45
Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal's limits - U.S. official US 7 February 23:37
US former Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age of 100 US 7 February 23:05
Iran to save much money with domestic production of X-ray machines Business 7 February 22:36
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 7 February 22:34
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 7 February 22:34
Combined cycle power plant to be put into operation in Iran's Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 7 February 22:33
Volume of industrial products manufacture by Turkmenistan's Union of Industrialists, Entrepreneurs increased Business 7 February 22:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 7 February 22:33
Production indicators of Turkmenistan’s exchange revealed Business 7 February 22:32
Turkmenistan creates consumer funds to provide stable food products Business 7 February 22:32
Azerbaijan discloses number of pensioners with pension increases Economy 7 February 22:31
Number of Azerbaijani enterprises allowed to export tomatoes to Russia disclosed Economy 7 February 22:30
Turkmenistan names indicators of Chamber of Commerce for year Business 7 February 22:30
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones Arab World 7 February 22:17
UK records another 15,845 coronavirus cases, 373 deaths Europe 7 February 21:41
Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business Other News 7 February 21:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's information technologies and security sector Economy 7 February 21:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 7 February 21:06
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Europe 7 February 20:50
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants Business 7 February 20:21
Turkish science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant Turkey 7 February 19:48
Georgian Ministry of Education renews recommendations amid pandemic Georgia 7 February 19:45
Uzbekistan's 2020 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 7 February 19:42
Azerbaijan talks execution of state budget revenues and expenditures for 2020 Economy 7 February 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 8 Oil&Gas 7 February 19:42
Bank of Israel buys $6.8 billion of forex in January, reserves jump to new record Finance 7 February 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 285 more COVID-19 recoveries Azerbaijan 7 February 18:45
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers Economy 7 February 18:13
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 7 February 17:21
Military Oath taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 7 February 16:57
Tbilisi Transport Company ready to serve passengers from February 8 Transport 7 February 16:14
Turkey one of the cheapest places to work from home ICT 7 February 16:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 7 February 15:33
Khazar Consortium to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 7 February 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 7 Society 7 February 15:33
Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case Finance 7 February 15:27
Section 230 bill to make it easier to hold social media platforms responsible US 7 February 14:34
Iranian Minister talks plans related to roads, railways and ports Transport 7 February 14:30
Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance Construction 7 February 14:12
India a major player in the Indian Ocean Region: Madagascar Defence Minister Other News 7 February 14:09
India approves supply of 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia Other News 7 February 14:06
India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Defence Minister Other News 7 February 14:03
Around 150 missing after glacier burst in north India, rescue operation underway Other News 7 February 13:46
Turkey aims to improve Czechia relations in all areas: envoy Turkey 7 February 13:19
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of its investments Business 7 February 13:16
Georgia reports 404 coronavirus cases, 799 recoveries, 14 deaths Georgia 7 February 13:15
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Czech Republic amid COVID-19 Business 7 February 13:15
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports of fruits, vegetable increase Business 7 February 13:14
Japan’s PM seeks to continue talks with Russia based on Singapore agreements Other News 7 February 13:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Niyazqulular village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 February 12:35
Russia reports over 16,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 7 February 12:19
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to show upward trend Finance 7 February 11:32
Cuba to expand private sector employment Economy 7 February 11:22
All news