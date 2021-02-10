Economic growth to create solid basis for strengthening Azerbaijan's power - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

The 'Azerbaijan-2030' program defines new directions of national priorities for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

“In strategic period, when the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored, economic growth will create a solid foundation for the further growth of the state's power,” Jabbarov noted.

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, five national priorities for the country's socio-economic development for the next decade have been identified. It is a growing competitive economy, a dynamic, inclusive society based on social justice, a competitive space for human capital and modern innovations, a clean environment, and a great return to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

