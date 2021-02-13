Iranian currency rates for February 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to February 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,903 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 13 Iranian rial on February 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,181 58,160 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,104 47,188 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,059 5,050 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,968 4,967 1 Danish krone DKK 6,845 6,847 1 Indian rupee INR 579 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,788 138,954 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,435 26,394 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,022 40,157 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,089 33,088 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,326 30,336 1 South African rand ZAR 2,887 2,852 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,969 5,946 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,587 32,487 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,699 31,689 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,589 49,619 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,162 2,140 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,992 35,888 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,413 9,410 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,505 6,505 100 Thai baths THB 140,463 140,326 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,390 10,384 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,045 37,984 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,903 50,918 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,023 10,060 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,747 12,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,004 3,002 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,217 16,303 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,436 87,441 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,716 3,689 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,474 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 248,304 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 283,519 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,239 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 247,000-250,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.