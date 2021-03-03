Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on Mar.3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 33.5665 manat or $19.74 (1.15 percent) and amounted to 2,949.228 manat or $1,734.84 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.867 manat or 51 cents (1.95 percent) and amounted to 45.3513 manat ($26.68).

The price of platinum went up by 33.303 manat or $19.59 (1.66 percent) and amounted to 2,043.3745 manat ($1,201.98).

The price of palladium rose by 33.711 manat or $19.83 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 4,032.4 manat ($2,372).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 180.761 manat or $106.33 (5.8 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 0.4772 manat or 28 cents (1 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 173.9695 manat or $102.33 (9.3 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 205.8785 manat or $121.1 (5.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 229.381 manat or $134.93 (8.4 percent), silver grew by 16.5744 manat or $9.75 (57.6 percent), platinum surged by 556.9625 manat or $327.62 (37.5 percent), and palladium fell by 295.851 manat or $174.03 (6.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.3, 2021 2,949.228 45.3513 2,043.3745 4,032.4 Mar.2, 2021 2,915.6615 44.4843 2,010.0715 3,998.689 Feb.3, 2021 3,129.989 45.8285 1,869.405 3,826.5215 Mar.3, 2020 2,719.847 28.7769 1,486.412 4,328.251 Change in a day in man. 33.5665 0.867 33.303 33.711 in % 1.15 1.95 1.66 0.84 Change in a month in man. -180.761 -0.4772 173.9695 205.8785 in % -5.8 -1 9.3 5.4 Change in a year in man. 229.381 16.5744 556.9625 -295.851 in % 8.4 57.6 37.5 -6.8

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni