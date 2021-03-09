Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Center for Social Research sign memorandum of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) has held a meeting with the leadership of the Center for Social Research, Trend reports citing the AIA.

At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Center for Social Research, MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu informed the meeting participants about the activities of the center and spoke about the projects being implemented.

Touching upon the importance of the research activities carried out by the Center in order to determine the possibilities of the impact of the ongoing processes on society, the deputy chairman noted that for the next stage, they are interested in the development of the insurance sector, which is an important financial segment of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that there has recently been a particular revival in the insurance sector, and the AIA has played an important role in this positive change.

In turn, Executive Director of AIA Elmar Mirsalayev said that the AIA closely monitors the activities of the Center and there is a positive impact of ongoing projects on the current situation.

Mirsalayev also highly appreciated the cooperation between the two institutions.

An interest was also expressed in identifying fundamental problems in the insurance sector as a result of surveys and research, their early elimination, and thereby sustainable development of the country's economy.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Insurers Association and the Center for Social Research.

---

