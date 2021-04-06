Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Agricultural Insurance Fund ink memorandum on insurance sector dev't

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

The Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) and the Agricultural Insurance Fund signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation on the development of the insurance sector, Trend reports citing the AIA.

As the association said, joint projects planned for implementation were discussed at a meeting between the two structures.

In the course of the meeting, the AIA Executive Director Elmar Mirsalayev highly appreciated the importance of this cooperation, noting that this step will give impetus to the joint implementation of priorities related to the development of the insurance sector.

In turn, the chairman of the board of the Agricultural Insurance Fund Fuad Sadigov expressed confidence that the agreement reached will stimulate the development of a new agricultural insurance mechanism in Azerbaijan, the formation of agricultural insurance skills among the existing insured and potential contingent.

Following the meeting, the two structures signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation aimed at developing both agricultural insurance services and the local insurance market as a whole.

