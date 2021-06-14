Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline

Finance 14 June 2021 11:42 (UTC+04:00)
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals lowered in Azerbaijan on June 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 64.2855 manat or $37.81 (1.99 percent) and made up 3,165.5275 manat or $1,862.07 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.4318 manat or 25 cents (0.9 percent) and amounted to 47.3187 manat ($27.83).

The price of platinum went down by 15.895 manat or $9.35 (0.81 percent) and equaled 1,949.543 manat ($1,146.79).

The price of palladium declined by 3.451 manat or $2.03 (0.07 percent) and stood at 4,711.125 manat ($2,771.25).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 52.4195 manat or $30.83 (1.7 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.6545 manat or 38 cents (1.4 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 185.623 manat or $109.19 per ounce (8.7 percent), while palladium dropped by 259.624 manat or $152.72 (5.2 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 227.7235 manat or $133.95 (7.8 percent), silver grew by 17.4896 manat or $10.29 (58.6 percent), platinum jumped by 553.7835 manat or $325.75 (39.7 percent), and palladium surged by 1,409.504 manat or $829.12 (42.7 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

June 14, 2021

3,165.5275

47.3187

1,949.543

4,711.125

June 11, 2021

3,229.813

47.7505

1,965.438

4,714.576

May 14, 2021

3,113.108

46.6642

2,135.166

4,970.749

June 14, 2020

2,937.804

29.8291

1,395.7595

3,301.621

Change in a day

in man.

-64.2855

-0.4318

-15.895

-3.451

in %

-1.99

-0.9

-0.81

-0.07

Change in a month

in man.

52.4195

0.6545

-185.623

-259.624

in %

1.7

1.4

-8.7

-5.2

Change in a year

in man.

227.7235

17.4896

553.7835

1,409.504

in %

7.8

58.6

39.7

42.7

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

