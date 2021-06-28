Iranian currency rates for June 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to June 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,128 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 28 Iranian rial on June 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,292 58,400 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,769 45,707 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,953 4,958 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,951 4,932 1 Danish krone DKK 6,742 6,737 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,214 139,357 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,670 26,617 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,908 37,871 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,162 34,039 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,706 29,608 1 South African rand ZAR 2,969 2,946 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,802 4,818 1 Russian ruble RUB 583 581 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,865 31,807 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,288 31,255 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,485 49,543 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,111 2,109 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,226 35,218 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,346 9,334 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,507 6,489 100 Thai baths THB 131,932 131,681 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,105 10,095 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,255 37,109 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,128 50,096 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,842 9,818 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,347 13,355 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,907 2,908 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 530 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,577 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,480 86,348 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,741 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 255,011 rials, and the price of $1 is 213,661 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 238,000-241,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.