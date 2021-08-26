Iranian currency rates for August 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to August 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,385 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 26 Iranian rial on August 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,641 57,604 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,975 45,991 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,829 4,829 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,762 4,749 1 Danish krone DKK 6,640 6,633 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,561 139,521 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,323 25,410 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,172 38,287 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,270 33,290 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,245 28,169 1 South African rand ZAR 2,806 2,793 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,012 4,980 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,514 30,460 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,029 30,993 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,294 49,384 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,220 35,234 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,274 9,276 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,486 6,489 100 Thai baths THB 127,963 127,677 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,988 9,951 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,070 36,028 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,229 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,385 49,329 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,860 9,896 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,463 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,916 2,917 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,687 16,798 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,21 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,406 83,995 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,024 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,914 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,617 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,998 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

