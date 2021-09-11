Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.057 manat (1.5 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,070.695 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 30
|
3,087.06
|
Sept. 6
|
3,104.64
|
Aug. 31
|
3,085.29
|
Sept. 7
|
3,096.652
|
Sept. 1
|
3,084.62
|
Sept. 8
|
3,055.85
|
Sept. 2
|
3,079.76
|
Sept. 9
|
3,039.75
|
Sept. 3
|
3,079.95
|
Sept. 10
|
3,056.583
|
Average weekly
|
3,083.336
|
Average weekly
|
3,070.695
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 0.9749 manat (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.417 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 30
|
40.9692
|
Sept. 6
|
42.075
|
Aug. 31
|
40.9122
|
Sept. 7
|
41.9064
|
Sept. 1
|
40.6297
|
Sept. 8
|
41.3445
|
Sept. 2
|
41.0079
|
Sept. 9
|
40.6611
|
Sept. 3
|
40.6583
|
Sept. 10
|
41.1001
|
Average weekly
|
40.8355
|
Average weekly
|
41.417
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 72.74 manat (4.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,706.035 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 30
|
1,724.4
|
Sept. 6
|
1,741.63
|
Aug. 31
|
1,713.75
|
Sept. 7
|
1,740.137
|
Sept. 1
|
1,723.44
|
Sept. 8
|
1,711.05
|
Sept. 2
|
1,697.45
|
Sept. 9
|
1,668.47
|
Sept. 3
|
1,708.42
|
Sept. 10
|
1,668.89
|
Average weekly
|
1,713.492
|
Average weekly
|
1,706.035
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 356.66 manat (8.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,977.24 manat, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 30
|
4,126.86
|
Sept. 6
|
4,132.53
|
Aug. 31
|
4,219.49
|
Sept. 7
|
4,103.409
|
Sept. 1
|
4,208.39
|
Sept. 8
|
4,042.75
|
Sept. 2
|
4,146.35
|
Sept. 9
|
3,831.64
|
Sept. 3
|
4,100.31
|
Sept. 10
|
3,775.87
|
Average weekly
|
4,160.28
|
Average weekly
|
3,977.24
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni