UAE economy to grow 2.1 percent this year

The United Arab Emirates’ economy will grow 2.1 percent this year and 4.2 percent in 2022, the central bank said, as the Gulf state rebounds from the coronavirus downturn, Trend reports citing AlArabiya.

“Economic activity in the UAE continued its recovery in the second quarter, with growth reaching almost pre-COVID-19 levels,” the central bank said in its quarterly economic review.

Separately, Dubai - one of the UAE’s emirates - said on it expects economic growth of 3.1 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year.