Iranian currency rates for November 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to November 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,064 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.13 Iranian rial on Nov.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,322 56,584 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,600 45,843 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,801 4,846 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,835 4,885 1 Danish krone DKK 6,463 6,506 1 Indian rupee INR 565 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,906 139,159 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,917 24,310 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,872 36,880 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,392 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,441 33,750 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,563 29,769 1 South African rand ZAR 2,745 2,742 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,206 4,286 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,754 30,921 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,060 31,078 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,160 49,106 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,113 35,180 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,218 9,212 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,584 6,573 100 Thai baths THB 128,268 128,170 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,108 10,112 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,609 35,546 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,064 48,380 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,742 9,789 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,334 13,364 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,956 2,947 1 Afghan afghani AFN 459 460 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,123 17,275 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,381 83,881 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,727 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 317,298 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,263 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,034 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

