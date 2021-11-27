Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 86.887 manat (2.76 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.073,406 manat, decreasing by 2.86 percent or 90.63 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 15 3156,823 Nov. 22 3142,612 Nov. 16 3170,313 Nov. 23 3073,83 Nov. 17 3152,089 Nov. 24 3048,134 Nov. 18 3173,849 Nov. 25 3046,732 Nov. 19 3167,108 Nov. 26 3055,725 Average weekly 3164,036 Average weekly 3073,406

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.944 manat (4.62 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.7 manats, which is 4.2 percent less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 15 42,435 Nov. 22 42,0453 Nov. 16 42,697 Nov. 23 41,293 Nov. 17 42,431 Nov. 24 40,0278 Nov. 18 42,577 Nov. 25 40,1286 Nov. 19 42,366 Nov. 26 40,1009 Average weekly 42,501 Average weekly 40,7191

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1.707,069 manat, which is 0.05 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 85.272 manat (4.83 percent).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 15 1823,3435 Nov. 22 1765,17 Nov. 16 1853,2635 Nov. 23 1739,721 Nov. 17 1816,6285 Nov. 24 1665,167 Nov. 18 1808,6725 Nov. 25 1685,389 Nov. 19 1804,975 Nov. 26 1679,898 Average weekly 1821,3666 Average weekly 1707,069

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 323.621 manat (9.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,303.362 manat, which is 9.48 percent (346.278 manats) less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 15 3545,809 Nov. 22 3517,615 Nov. 16 3637,184 Nov. 23 3382,558 Nov. 17 3679,9135 Nov. 24 3219,01 Nov. 18 3733,438 Nov. 25 3203,633 Nov. 19 3651,855 Nov. 26 3193,994 Average weekly 3649,64 Average weekly 3303,362

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev