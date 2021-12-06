Iranian currency rates for December 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,506 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.6 Iranian rial on Dec.5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,580 55,581 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,766 45,779 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,590 4,593 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,607 4,578 1 Danish krone DKK 6,389 6,391 1 Indian rupee INR 558 559 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,429 138,432 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,764 23,764 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,228 37,241 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,697 32,680 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,347 28,362 1 South African rand ZAR 2,610 2,611 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,065 3,065 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,392 29,406 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,601 30,616 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,998 49,007 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,673 34,735 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,157 9,157 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,587 6,587 100 Thai baths THB 124,023 124,019 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,928 9,929 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,553 35,591 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,506 47,518 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,584 9,584 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,426 13,427 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,908 2,915 1 Afghan afghani AFN 438 438 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,536 16,536 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,362 83,362 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,174 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,571 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,756 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,721 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000 - 315,000 rials.

