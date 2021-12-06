Iranian currency rates for December 6

Finance 6 December 2021 10:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,506 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.6

Iranian rial on Dec.5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,580

55,581

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,766

45,779

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,590

4,593

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,607

4,578

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,389

6,391

1 Indian rupee

INR

558

559

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,429

138,432

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,764

23,764

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,228

37,241

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,388

5,389

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,697

32,680

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,347

28,362

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,610

2,611

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,065

3,065

1 Russian ruble

RUB

569

569

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,392

29,406

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,601

30,616

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,998

49,007

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,080

2,080

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,673

34,735

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,157

9,157

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,587

6,587

100 Thai baths

THB

124,023

124,019

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,928

9,929

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,553

35,591

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,506

47,518

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,584

9,584

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,426

13,427

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,908

2,915

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

438

438

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,536

16,536

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,362

83,362

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,721

3,721

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,174 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,571 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,756 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,721 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000 - 315,000 rials.

---

