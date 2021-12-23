Iranian currency rates for December 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to December 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,554 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.23 Iranian rial on Dec.22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,044 55,639 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,644 45,430 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,620 4,590 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,728 4,687 1 Danish krone DKK 6,396 6,365 1 Indian rupee INR 557 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,626 138,629 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,530 23,548 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,767 36,795 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,696 32,479 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,628 28,363 1 South African rand ZAR 2,655 2,645 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,389 3,275 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 39,298 29,974 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,824 30,752 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,071 49,152 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,760 34,663 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,117 9,118 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,594 6,591 100 Thai baths THB 124,647 124,542 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,968 9,980 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,318 35,222 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,554 47,329 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,613 9,601 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,611 13,592 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,945 2,934 1 Afghan afghani AFN 406 408 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,628 16,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,666 84,841 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,016 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,155 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 276,041 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,798 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

