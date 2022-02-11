Azerbaijan to auction movable property of two banks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The movable property of Azerbaijan's AGbank and NBC Bank OJSC, which are in the process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at the Baku Auction Center on March 2, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).
It is about two Wincor Nixdorf CINEO C2550 and Wincor Nixdorf ProCash 8000 ATMs owned by AGBank OJSC, as well as a Nissan Tiida car belonging to NBC Bank OJSC. The cost of ATMs is 20,000 manat ($11,77), and the cost of a car is 11,000 manat ($6,47).
Those wishing to participate in the auction should submit the necessary documents to the address: A. Salamzade street, 2C (3rd floor), Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.
