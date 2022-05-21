Iranian currency rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to May 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,362 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 21 Iranian rial on May 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,473 52,076 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,086 42,431 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,222 4,200 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,306 4,288 1 Danish krone DKK 5,962 5,926 1 Indian rupee INR 540 541 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,123 136,931 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,994 21,362 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,852 32,762 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,724 32,710 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,828 26,606 1 South African rand ZAR 2,648 2,629 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,641 2,634 1 Russian ruble RUB 679 654 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,534 29,403 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,429 30,277 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,339 48,110 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,721 33,758 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,735 8,719 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,276 6,219 100 Thai baths THB 122,088 121,401 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,569 9,556 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,002 33,049 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,362 44,097 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,819 9,697 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,504 14,280 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,864 2,856 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,419 12,416 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,353 80,187 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,363 3,363 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,333 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,840 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

