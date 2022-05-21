...
Iranian currency rates for May 21

Finance Materials 21 May 2022 09:38
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to May 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,362 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 21

Iranian rial on May 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,473

52,076

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,086

42,431

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,222

4,200

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,306

4,288

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,962

5,926

1 Indian rupee

INR

540

541

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,123

136,931

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,994

21,362

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,852

32,762

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,724

32,710

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,828

26,606

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,648

2,629

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,641

2,634

1 Russian ruble

RUB

679

654

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,534

29,403

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,429

30,277

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,339

48,110

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,166

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,721

33,758

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,735

8,719

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,219

100 Thai baths

THB

122,088

121,401

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,569

9,556

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,002

33,049

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,362

44,097

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,819

9,697

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,504

14,280

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,864

2,856

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

463

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,419

12,416

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,353

80,187

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,363

3,363

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,333 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,840 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

