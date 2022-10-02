Iranian currency rates for October 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to October 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,175 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 2 Iranian rial on October 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,908 46,748 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,549 42,669 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,787 3,777 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,861 3,863 1 Danish krone DKK 5,537 5,529 1 Indian rupee INR 515 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,235 135,495 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,419 18,413 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,019 29,023 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,073 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,355 30,544 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,498 23,697 1 South African rand ZAR 2,321 2,325 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,270 2,266 1 Russian ruble RUB 708 705 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,927 27,034 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,295 29,274 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,537 41,486 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,167 32,240 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,318 8,301 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,906 5,903 100 Thai baths THB 110,958 110,310 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,057 9,059 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,197 29,264 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,175 41,109 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,816 8,812 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,818 14,869 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,754 2,750 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,569 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,442 71,505 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,274 4,700 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,985 46,748

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,200 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,836 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,050 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 329,000-332,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

