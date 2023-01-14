Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 14 January 2023 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 14

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to January 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,405 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 14

Iranian rial on January 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,213

50,939

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,243

45,183

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,035

4,007

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,248

4,201

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,104

6,067

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,596

137,220

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,384

18,390

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,848

31,691

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,151

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,317

31,301

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,716

26,666

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,495

2,482

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,236

2,237

1 Russian ruble

RUB

610

612

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,189

28,986

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,786

31,538

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,334

40,229

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,146

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,267

32,139

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,790

8,773

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,266

6,203

100 Thai baths

THB

127,438

125,509

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,682

9,609

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,900

33,679

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,405

45,126

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,090

9,089

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,695

15,697

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,774

2,716

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,743

16,779

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,466

76,316

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,104

4,105

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,810 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
