Iranian currency rates for January 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to January 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,405 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 14 Iranian rial on January 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,213 50,939 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,243 45,183 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,035 4,007 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,248 4,201 1 Danish krone DKK 6,104 6,067 1 Indian rupee INR 517 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,596 137,220 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,384 18,390 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,848 31,691 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,151 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,317 31,301 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,716 26,666 1 South African rand ZAR 2,495 2,482 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,236 2,237 1 Russian ruble RUB 610 612 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,189 28,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,786 31,538 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,334 40,229 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,146 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,267 32,139 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,790 8,773 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,266 6,203 100 Thai baths THB 127,438 125,509 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,682 9,609 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,900 33,679 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,405 45,126 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,090 9,089 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,695 15,697 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,774 2,716 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,743 16,779 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,466 76,316 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,104 4,105 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,810 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials.

