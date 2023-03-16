Iranian currency rates for March 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to March 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,237 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 16 Iranian rial on March 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,534 51,017 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,439 45,979 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,949 4,009 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,882 3,981 1 Danish krone DKK 5,942 6,050 1 Indian rupee INR 507 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,817 136,905 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,894 14,914 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,617 31,271 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,106 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,433 30,710 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,962 26,140 1 South African rand ZAR 2,280 2,310 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,212 2,214 1 Russian ruble RUB 552 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,760 27,985 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,066 31,237 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,808 39,834 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,245 1,239 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,665 31,885 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,733 8,734 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,083 6,112 100 Thai baths THB 121,460 121,533 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,367 9,357 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,858 32,159 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,237 45,036 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,052 9,101 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,279 16,260 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,718 2,732 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,721 16,710 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,682 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,258 76,379 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 423,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 385,490 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur