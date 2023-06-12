Iranian currency rate for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,132 rials.

Currency Rial on June 12 Rial on June 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,796 52,813 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,508 46,492 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,880 3,879 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,905 3,904 1 Danish krone DKK 6,057 6,059 1 Indian rupee INR 510 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,719 136,721 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,637 14,637 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,113 30,132 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,062 109,064 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,468 31,428 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,734 25,752 1 South African rand ZAR 2,243 2,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,798 1,797 1 Russian ruble RUB 509 508 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,247 28,302 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,261 31,260 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,985 38,983 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,421 1,421 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,813 31,815 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,696 8,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,893 5,893 100 Thai baths THB 121,413 121,414 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,102 9,102 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,533 32,509 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,132 45,171 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,416 9,416 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,112 16,112 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,820 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 491 491 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,650 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,933 74,935 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 446,105 rials, and the price of $1 is 415,147 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 405,550 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,406 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 468,000-471,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 504,000-507,000 rials.

