Iranian currency rate for June 12

Finance Materials 12 June 2023 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,132 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 12

Rial on June 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,796

52,813

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,508

46,492

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,880

3,879

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,905

3,904

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,057

6,059

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,719

136,721

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,637

14,637

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,113

30,132

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,062

109,064

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,468

31,428

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,734

25,752

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,243

2,244

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,798

1,797

1 Russian ruble

RUB

509

508

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,247

28,302

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,261

31,260

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,985

38,983

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,421

1,421

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,813

31,815

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,696

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,893

5,893

100 Thai baths

THB

121,413

121,414

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,102

9,102

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,533

32,509

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,132

45,171

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,416

9,416

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,112

16,112

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,820

2,830

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

491

491

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,650

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,933

74,935

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 446,105 rials, and the price of $1 is 415,147 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 405,550 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,406 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 468,000-471,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 504,000-507,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

