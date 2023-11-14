Iranian currency rates for November 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to November 13.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,939 rials.

Currency Rial on November 14 Rial on November 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,522 51,339 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,592 46,523 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,877 3,852 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,793 3,779 1 Danish krone DKK 6,026 6,018 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,039 135,638 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,633 14,631 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,712 27,705 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,102 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,475 30,439 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,739 24,759 1 South African rand ZAR 2,244 2,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,469 1,473 1 Russian ruble RUB 459 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,825 26,724 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,907 30,875 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,913 38,117 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,287 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,527 31,492 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,632 8,629 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,785 5,793 100 Thai baths THB 116,768 116,844 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,921 8,922 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,814 31,883 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,939 44,881 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,010 8,993 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,586 15,562 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,676 2,678 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 572 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,710 12,762 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,952 75,206 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,830 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,707 rials and the price of $1 is 414,693 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,370 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,767 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur