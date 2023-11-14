Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for November 14

Finance Materials 14 November 2023 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 14

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to November 13.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,939 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 14

Rial on November 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,522

51,339

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,592

46,523

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,877

3,852

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,793

3,779

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,026

6,018

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,039

135,638

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,633

14,631

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,712

27,705

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,380

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,102

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,475

30,439

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,739

24,759

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,244

2,244

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,469

1,473

1 Russian ruble

RUB

459

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,825

26,724

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,907

30,875

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,913

38,117

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,287

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,527

31,492

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,632

8,629

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,785

5,793

100 Thai baths

THB

116,768

116,844

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,921

8,922

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,814

31,883

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,939

44,881

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,010

8,993

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,586

15,562

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,676

2,678

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

572

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,710

12,762

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,952

75,206

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,830

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,707 rials and the price of $1 is 414,693 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,370 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,767 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more