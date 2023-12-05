Part of Nakhchivanbank's loan portfolio transferred to Kapital Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A part of the loan portfolio of Nakhchivanbank OJSC has been transferred to Kapital Bank OJSC, the latter told Trend.

The customers of the Nakhchivanbank have been informed about the transfer via SMS.

According to the financial report of Nakhchivanbank on the results of the third quarter of 2023, the volume of consumer loans amounted to about 100 million manat ($58.8 million).

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 15.35 percent on October 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 22.459 billion manat or $13.2 billion.

In the structure of banks' loan portfolio, the share of business loans amounted to 54.52 percent (12.246 billion manat or $72.03 billion, year-on-year growth by 12.22 percent), consumer loans - 30.06 percent (6.751 billion manat or $3.97 billion, year-on-year growth by 18.3 percent), mortgage loans - 15.42 percent (3.523 billion manat or $2.07 billion, year-on-year growth by 20.99 percent).

