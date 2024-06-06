AIIB signs landmark green and blue loan with JC Leasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has announced the signing of a $100 million (equivalent in CNY) green and blue loan with JC International Finance & Leasing Co., Ltd. (JC Leasing), a subsidiary of Legend Holdings Corporation, Trend reports.

This marks AIIB’s inaugural "blue" loan, emphasizing ocean and coastal preservation and enhancing access to clean water resources.

The loan is designed to bolster JC Leasing’s green and blue finance portfolio within China, aligning with AIIB’s priorities of Green Infrastructure and Private Capital Mobilization. The funds will support blue activities such as water supply and sanitation, as well as green initiatives like energy efficiency, clean transport, and renewable energy projects.

JC Leasing, known for its extensive experience in the leasing sector across various industries, including advanced manufacturing, power and water supply, transportation, education, healthcare, and social services, will leverage this AIIB loan to expand its climate-focused initiatives. The goal is to increase its climate leasing portfolio to approximately 15% by 2028.

The financing adheres to the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association, ensuring transparent use of proceeds, along with stringent monitoring and reporting standards. AIIB is collaborating with the International Finance Corporation to jointly support JC Leasing in this initiative.

