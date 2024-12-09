BSTDB endorses second phase of medium-term program for 2023-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The 26th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has approved the second phase of the medium-term strategic and business program of the BSTDB for 2023-2026, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by a member of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov.

Meanwhile, members of the Board of Governors discussed the Bank's activities and its achievements in recent years on the occasion of its 25th anniversary.

The participants praised BSTDB's vision, leadership, and innovation, which contributed to positive changes in the Black Sea region, and expressed confidence in the Bank's further successes.

Moreover, it was noted that during 25 years of operation, the bank has demonstrated resilience, overcoming global and regional challenges, including economic crises, and has become a significant financial institution.

“Over this period, the BSTDB has disbursed more than 8.8 billion euros in loans, supporting hundreds of private and public sector clients. The Bank's investments have contributed to significant changes in key sectors of the member countries economies, such as industry, infrastructure, energy, transportation, telecommunications, agriculture, and finance. Thanks to these achievements, BSTDB reaffirmed its crucial role in economic development and strengthening of regional cooperation in the Black Sea region,” the information says.

BSTDB is an international interstate financial and credit organization. The Bank was established by the member states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russian Federation, Türkiye, Greece, and Ukraine.