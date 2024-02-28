Azerbaijan to co-op with Germany on renewable energy-related matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities for cooperation with German companies in the fields of solar and wind energy projects, bioenergy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and production of green technologies, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, following the meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation of German company representatives led by Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms.

"Parviz Shahbazov and Michael Harms deliberated on potential collaboration opportunities for Azerbaijan with German companies in the fields of solar and wind energy projects, bioenergy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and the manufacturing of green" technologies," the statement reads.

Additionally, the meeting disseminated details about Azerbaijan's advancements in the energy transition, outlining both accomplished and upcoming green energy projects in the country. It also covered the intention to export renewable energy, including green hydrogen.

